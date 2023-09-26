Adekunle Gold brings tequila Afrobeats party to Atlanta (video)

On night one of Drake’s tour stop in Atlanta on Sept. 25, Adekunle Gold packed out another hurd of Atlanta music listeners at the Buckhead Theatre, which is around the corner from State Farm Arena where Drake and 21 Savage were, for a night of Afrobeat jams.

The Def Jam artist was welcomed to the stage by a sea of cell phone screens and mesmerized fans holding devices gazing at him. The band received him with a nearly two-minute introduction, increasing the anticipation. On this night, he’s going by his alter ego of Tio Tequila, a rockstar and the greatest showman who promised the audience the most incredible night of their lives.

Gold, or Tequila, had four opening acts before his appearance: Yadima, Andi K, Falana and Nonso Amadi.

Yadima had a wide range of sounds from traditional Afrobeats to R&B and even hip-hop as she spit a couple of bars.

Andi K showed off her vocals throughout her set and covered SZA’s hit single “Snooze,” co-written by Leon Thomas.

Falana’s set was filled with positive lyrics and affirmations.

Amadi had the biggest amount of visible supporters in the crowd, outside of Gold. His tone and vulnerable lyrics made the still-upbeat performance a memorable one.