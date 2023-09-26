proclivity

Adekunle Gold brings tequila Afrobeats party to Atlanta (video)

Budding star’s alter ego shuts down house in the city

On night one of Drake’s tour stop in Atlanta on Sept. 25, Adekunle Gold packed out another hurd of Atlanta music listeners at the Buckhead Theatre, which is around the corner from State Farm Arena where Drake and 21 Savage were, for a night of Afrobeat jams.

The Def Jam artist was welcomed to the stage by a sea of cell phone screens and mesmerized fans holding devices gazing at him. The band received him with a nearly two-minute introduction, increasing the anticipation. On this night, he’s going by his alter ego of Tio Tequila, a rockstar and the greatest showman who promised the audience the most incredible night of their lives.


YouTube video

Gold, or Tequila, had four opening acts before his appearance: Yadima, Andi K, Falana and Nonso Amadi.

Yadima had a wide range of sounds from traditional Afrobeats to R&B and even hip-hop as she spit a couple of bars.


YouTube video

Andi K showed off her vocals throughout her set and covered SZA’s hit single “Snooze,” co-written by Leon Thomas.

YouTube video

Falana’s set was filled with positive lyrics and affirmations.

YouTube video

Amadi had the biggest amount of visible supporters in the crowd, outside of Gold. His tone and vulnerable lyrics made the still-upbeat performance a memorable one.

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE