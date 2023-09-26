Boosie selling half of his independent catalog (video)

Hip-hop veteran Boosie is ready to sell half of his catalog as an independent artist. The rapper recently went on “The Danza Project” and revealed his financial plans for the future.

“I’m probably about to spend half of my independent catalog,” Boosie said. “Probably about half of the stuff that I own. I probably have 22 albums that are mine. I think I’m about to do a 10-album deal. That’s my catalog. Go get about $10, 15, 20 million right quick, easy.”

Boosie On Selling Half Of His Music Catalog… pic.twitter.com/LX87wn1RUE — CoolCat (@CoolCat_2023) September 26, 2023

However, Boosie’s plan to sell half of the catalog for between $10-20 million continues.

“And you get it back in 20 years,” he said. “That’s when your kids need it: when they’re grown.”

The 40-year-old music veteran still owns a significant portion of his music.

In other contractual matters, Boosie is currently going through a public feud with Yung Bleu over unfulfilled contracts, owed money, and more financial and collaborative issues between the two parties.

On Sept. 13, Bleu canceled the rest of his tour after missing his Sept. 9 and 12 dates in Richmond, Virginia, and Philadelphia.

Boosie has also recently previewed a new track with the recently-freed Cash Money artist B.G.

He also attended his first baseball game.