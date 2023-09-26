Kyra Rénel Hardwick is helping Black businesses with new initiative

Kyra Rénel Hardwick, a visionary entrepreneur, has emerged as a beacon of hope for Black entrepreneurs through the Resurgence Accelerator Program. This dynamic initiative embodies her unwavering commitment to providing education and propelling businesses toward success. With a profound understanding of Black entrepreneurs’ challenges, Hardwick designed this program as a comprehensive platform offering invaluable mentorship, access to vital resources, and strategic guidance.

By seamlessly blending her extensive experience in the business world with a passion for nurturing emerging talent, Kyra Rénel Hardwick has catalyzed a wave of resurgence, empowering Black entrepreneurs to thrive in today’s fiercely competitive landscape. Rolling out spoke with Hardwick about the Resurgence Accelerator Program, the available resources to participants, and how this program differs from others.

What inspired you to create this program, and what specific need or gap in support for Black entrepreneurs does it address?

When I co-created the Resurgence Accelerator Program, there was a demand for knowledge from business owners during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses and organizations were suffering due to the economic impact of society being at a standstill. I was also dealing with similar challenges as a small business owner, and after I received a call from the Women’s Business Center in Houston asking for support, I was compelled to produce a solution to help business owners survive the pandemic. It forced me to think about the steps I was taking to weather the storm. The program addresses gaps in business operations that are necessary for business owners to continue on their path toward sustainable growth and longevity.

How does the program differ from other initiatives or resources available to Black entrepreneurs?

The program differs from other initiatives and resources available to Black entrepreneurs because there aren’t many programs for professional, service-based businesses, including non-profits that are in the growth stage. At this stage, where a business is drawing $250,000 in annual revenue, small grants aren’t as beneficial as providing invaluable business guidance and coaching needed to take a business to the next level and address new challenges that an owner may not be as familiar with handling. Many businesses get stuck at this stage and aren’t sure how to grow beyond it.

What types of resources and support can participants expect to receive through the program?

Participants accepted into the cohort will benefit from an experience that offers insights on strategic planning, operational finances, business operations, human resources, marketing and brand strategy, leadership development, and more.

Are there specific eligibility criteria or qualifications for entrepreneurs to join the program?

Eligible applicants must operate a Black-owned business based in the Chicagoland area. The business must be in operation for at least one year with annual revenue of at least $250,000 (this may include affiliated businesses or subsidiaries).

Are there any upcoming events, workshops, or initiatives within the program that participants and interested individuals should know?

Applications for the Chicago cohort are open until Thursday, October 5. Anyone interested in learning more or applying can go to www.resurgenceaccelerator.com/chicago.