Tyomi Morgan is a certified sexologist, authentic tantra practitioner, and international pleasure coach with over 12 years of experience in the sexual health field.

She founded the sex-ed blog Glamerotica101.com and The Cowgirl Workout, the only sensual fitness program designed to help women improve their intimate movement and mind-to-body connection. Her mission is to empower people to own their sexual identities and live life more sensually.

Morgan shared how celibate and abstinent women can also utilize her services.

How can women get in touch with their confidence regarding the bedroom?

The first thing is to be honest with yourself. Everybody has an ego around their sexuality, and some people don’t want to admit when they are lacking in certain areas because it’s this idea of, “Oh, yeah, I got it. It’s supposed to be this innate thing.” But I tell people the physicality of sex is a skill, just like riding a bike or practicing math. It’s something that you have to interact with to improve. These are not things that are downloaded into our consciousness automatically. You don’t become a certain age and boom, you just know how to do it. So be honest with yourself about where you can improve. Then, from there, seeking out help to improve in those areas could look like listening to podcasts, reading books, taking online courses, or even getting a coach that you can work with one-on-one to help you improve. What I love about working with coaches, programs, or products that coaches have is the transmission of confidence. Confidence is a skill that is developed over time, so the more you practice and the more you show up, the more you know how to apply the skill.

How can abstinent or celibate women utilize your services?

I always tell people, “You are your own partner first.” Even if you’re abstaining from having sex with partners, your abstinence journey is going to look different than the next person. It may mean abstaining from sexual partners, but maybe you’re still practicing self-pleasure. I have worked with people who are celibate or abstinent in the Cowgirl Workout. It’s about keeping their sexual organs in order and their pelvic floor healthy, but also helping them to maintain their stamina. I also work with people by helping them to reframe what their sex life looks like. A lot of times, when people approach abstinence, it’s because they’ve gotten to a point where they’re like, “This is not in alignment with where I’m at right now.” It’s a matter of helping them to determine what’s changed and what’s different for them. Then helping them to establish new boundaries for themselves. That way, when they get back into practice with a partner, they know exactly how to communicate what they need, how to communicate what they need to feel safe, and also how to maintain their boundaries when they are established.