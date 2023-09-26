Ebony Loren is a 22-year-old singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles. As a self-taught guitarist and pianist, Loren enjoys making acoustic pop music with heavy R&B and jazz influences.

Loren recently collaborated with Febreze to create a signature song to reflect their Soothe & Restore scent from the Mood Collection.

Loren opened up about how posting music online led to brand deals.

How do you feel about Febreze collaborating with Black music artists like yourself?

I just appreciated them reaching out to me in the first place. It was just a cool experience being able to get creative and test my creativity in writing a song about Febreze’s Soothe & Restore scent. I think it’s just a great thing that they are reaching out to more artists like me and giving us a platform, but also collaborating and pushing whatever they want to promote their new line. I was just glad that they reached out to me.

How has your large following on TikTok been pivotal to your career and the collaboration with Febreze?

That was something I never expected to happen to me going into doing music. I just was posting my music online, and people happened to see it. I have to admit, it has been a huge help, especially when I was independent and putting out music by myself. That was the one way to market myself which was through social media. I would just put things out there and hoped people would see it. Through social media, people transferred over to streaming services and listened to my music. Without that, I wouldn’t have as many people listening to what I have to offer as I do now.

How do you handle the pressure of putting out multiple projects as an artist today?

Sometimes it does feel like a lot. You also feel like you have to be a content creator. It doesn’t mean everyone has to do that, but if you’re trying to grow and build your career it does feel like you have to market yourself a lot. You have to just keep your face out there to hold anyone’s attention. I wish I could just do the music and move on, but you have to do all the other stuff, which is just part of it due to the way things are right now. I can’t complain though, because as long as I get to do music, it’s still the career that I want.

Where does the music industry have room for improvement?

I feel like songs are getting shorter. The songs are only two minutes long now. I feel like the bridge of songs has kind of gone away a little bit. Now it’s just like verse, chorus, verse, chorus, or just chorus, chorus, chorus. I would love to see more artists not shorten things too much. I feel like the landscape of the music industry is interesting, so I’m just kind of sitting back and watching what’s going on.