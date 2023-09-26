Tory Lanez has shared his first phone call from prison since beginning his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. On Sept. 25, Lanez released the clip on his social media account as he gave fans an update on his situation.

“Ayo, Umbrellas, man. What’s good?” Lanez said. “I’m talking to you live from prison, right now. I’m just happy to get out that bulls— county jail. They was hating on a young, fly n—-. Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-size cell by myself. No windows. No mirrors. N—- ain’t even seen himself in a whole year.”

Reportedly, Lanez was fighting for his life inside the jail and had been held in administrative segregation because of his celebrity status.

Lanez also had to be escorted to the showers where he bathed by himself and if he wanted to spend time in the yard, he’d be the only one in the fenced-in area.

“With all the disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits,” Lanez said. “My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. I know this feels like a scary time but don’t be afraid. This s— don’t spark no fear in my heart at all.”