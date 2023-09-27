As a nonprofit organization with a 36-year history, Arts Clayton is a powerhouse in the art community, showcasing extraordinary art pieces from around the globe. The organization is a cornerstone in Clayton County’s cultural landscape with a diverse array of offerings that include summer camps, teen art intensives, and workshops for all ages. Their upcoming event, “Paint the Town,” set for a gala on Sep. 30 and a street festival on Oct. 7, is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of art and culture.

Executive Director Brian Hebert and Event Chair Tammary Scott Dowdell sat down with rolling out to discuss Arts Clayton’s role and impact on the community.

How do you balance your art studio with your work at Arts Clayton?

Brian Hebert: Balancing my role as Executive Director at Arts Clayton and my own art-making is challenging. But being in this position hasn’t halted my creative process. It’s all about time management. At the end of a busy day, I might catch a nap and then work through the night. I have my own studio at home, but also take advantage of the large workspace at Arts Clayton, which is available to other artists as well.

Why is art education crucial for our community and its youth?

Tammary Scott Dowdell: Art education is indispensable, especially considering that children have diverse learning styles. While some excel in traditional academic settings, we should also open doors for those who are more creatively inclined. I always say that as a child, I needed illustrations in my books to help me visualize the story. Many people are unaware of the varied career paths in the arts, like illustration, and I believe we need to change that perception.

Do you have any advice for young people or the community at large?

TSD: My advice is simple: Get involved in the arts.

For more information about upcoming workshops and events, visit the Arts Clayton website at https://www.artsclayton.org/.