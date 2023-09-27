Ex-‘LHHATL’ star Erica Mena irate at not getting invited to special on racism

In the aftermath of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Erica Mena being ousted from the show for calling co-star Spice a “blue monkey,” MTV hosted a special show on racism and colorism.

Mena, who is Puerto Rican, was terminated from two shows (LHHATL and ALLBLK) immediately following the airing of that controversial LHHATL episode. Now, the embittered mother of three is ranting about not being invited to participate in the panel discussion, which is partially based on her actions. She also accuses MTV of acting “desperate” and using her to “save face.”



In the comments section of LHHATL’s Instagram page, Mena criticized the decision-makers behind this TV special:



“I think it’s absolutely fair that I speak under this post. Especially because I was indeed filming nonstop for seven months after the actual incident between me and that other individual happened. The network chose to still film with me nonstop, which is why I was used as the base storyline for the whole second half of this actual season. They had this footage for months. They chose to edit it how they wanted and aired it. It’s only now they are desperate, trying to save face and using me to do so,” Mena penned.



“If I’m being used to set an example, why was I not a part of this ’roundtable’ discussion? Why are they so desperate to film nonstop right now to make up for everything I shot that they can’t use now? The true and only reason a statement was even made by the network was because of the backlash. Not because they truly believed what I said was a racial slur.”



The panel aired on Sept. 26 and was led by colorism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb. The show featured Spice, Rasheeda, Young Joc, Lil’ Scrappy, Yandy Smith-Harris, Young Joc, Lil’ Scrappy, Sierra Gates, and Amy Luciani.

Mena also accuses MTV and the LHHATL executives of hypocrisy.

“The fact that they’re now making a mockery of the situation by using individuals who have indeed said things just as bad,” Mena wrote. “Messy Yandy herself, in 2015 at Hot97 on air, called me ‘an ass monkey’ – to try and save face for this network’s sponsors is pathetic. If you really wanted to save face, why not have the two women who are just as wrong in that scene have this conversation, since now this network feels it needs to be had.”o women who are just as wrong in that scene have this conversation since now this network feels it needs to be had.”