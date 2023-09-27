Jack in the Box employee shoots at customers over curly fries (video)

Police in Houston have released the video of the former Jack in the Box employee who fired gunshots at a customer after an argument over curly fries.

Ramos had just picked up his pregnant wife and daughter at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport when they decided to stop at a nearby Jack in the Box where they were greeted by employee Alloniea Ford in March 2021.

According to Fox 26 News in Houston, Ramos complained about the missing order of fries, but Ford reportedly refused to give them to him, setting the stage for the near-tragic episode.

During the nine-minute-long argument, Ford can be seen leaving the drive-thru window a couple of times. One time during her retreat, she reached into her back pocket for her pistol, then put it back.

A co-worker tried to intervene to de-escalate the situation. But when Ford returns to the window, the matter worsens with her throwing ketchup packets at him and Ramos throwing food back at her. The unidentified co-worker then shuts the exchange down by shutting and locking the drive-thru window.

Ford, however, goes back to open the window and points her pistol at Ramos. She then fired off a couple of shots as Ramos sped away. Fortunately for the Ramos family, none of the shots hit them or the truck. After he had gotten a safe distance away from the Jack in the Box, Ramos notified authorities.

Ford was arrested and eventually convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2021. She completed her probation in June 2023.

Ramos, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit against Jack in the Box, demanding the corporation be more thorough with background checks for prospective employees.

“Jack-In-The-Box needs to do background checks on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” said Randall L. Kallinen, the Ramos family attorney. “These rage cases are getting out of hand in Houston.”