Jamie Foxx’s friends are highly concerned.

The actor’s circle of friends have heard talks of him marrying his partner, Alyce Huckstepp, and they don’t think it’s a good idea. After suffering a health scare in April 2023, it’s said that the incident prompted the marriage idea from Foxx.

Foxx and Huckstepp were seen together enjoying a romantic vacation in Mexico, and reports say that things are going well between the two.

According to Radar Online, an insider said that “he’s started saying that he wants to settle down. It’s freaking out everyone in his life. They’re worried he’s going to marry Alyce just because she’s the one he happens to be with now.”

The source says that people think Foxx is being “impetus” given that resistance to marriage was what ended his relationship in 2019 Katie Holmes, as they dated for six years prior to breaking up.

In August 2023, Foxx thanked his fans on Instagram who reached out and sent prayers and said he plans to thank everyone.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day,” Foxx said.