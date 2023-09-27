NFL fans bash Colin Kaepernick for offering his services to the Jets (photo)

Colin Kaepernick is being bombarded with criticism after having rapper J. Cole deliver a letter to the New York Jets indicating his desire to help the NFL team.

The Jets are spiraling into chaos after superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achille’s tendon on just the fourth play into the 2023 season. Rodgers has been ruled medically unable to play for the remainder of the season and their backup QB has floundered mightily. Jets are getting desperate — perhaps hopeless enough that Kaepernick believes they would entertain his offer to try out for a vacant spot.

Kaepernick had rapper J. Cole release the letter he penned to Jets general manager Joe Douglas on his eight-million-strong Instagram page. Kaep stated that he would be “honored” to join the team and “lead the practice squad” with “the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

Kaepernick, 35, has not played in the NFL since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. This followed the social upheaval he incited in America when he repeatedly knelt during the playing of the national anthem before every game. Nevertheless, Kaepernick assures Jets management that he is in optimal football shape and ready to contribute is the beleaguered team.

“I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down,” Kaepernick wrote. “However, I know that there may naturally be uncertainties from you and possibly from others about my playing abilities.”

“This plan, I believe, allows me to be of great service to the team as a practice squad QB, while also giving you a low-commitment chance to assess my capabilities to help in any other capacity you may see fit.”

NFL fans rebuked Kaepernick for trying to wedge his way back into the league — especially after Kaep successfully sued them for colluding to keep him out of the league and winning millions of dollars in court.

