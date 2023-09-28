Uncovering the charm of 5 Amtrak-connected HBCU cities from Washington, DC

Historically Black colleges and universities have played a pivotal role in American higher education, providing quality education and fostering a sense of community for African-American students. These institutions are scattered across the United States, each located in vibrant cities with rich histories. One convenient way to explore these HBCUs is by traveling via Amtrak, the nation’s passenger rail service. In this article, we will take you on a journey through five HBCU cities connected by Amtrak, showcasing the cultural, educational, and historical significance of each destination.

Washington, D.C. – Howard University

Our journey begins in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., home to Howard University. Founded in 1867, Howard University is one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country, boasting a legacy of producing notable alumni, including Thurgood Marshall, Toni Morrison, and Chadwick Boseman.

Amtrak’s Union Station serves as the gateway to this vibrant city. After arriving, you can explore the historic campus of Howard University, with its iconic Founders Library and the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel. The U Street Corridor, once known as “Black Broadway,” offers a taste of D.C.’s African American cultural heritage with jazz clubs and historic landmarks.

Baltimore – Morgan State University

Just a short Amtrak ride from Washington, D.C., you’ll find Baltimore, home to Morgan State University. Founded in 1867, Morgan State is renowned for its strong emphasis on STEM education and is a hub of intellectual and cultural activity in the city.

Arriving at Baltimore Penn Station via Amtrak, you’ll be within easy reach of the Morgan State campus. Explore the state-of-the-art facilities, including the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering and the Earl G. Graves School of Business. Don’t miss the Morgan State University Choir’s performances, known for their exceptional talent.

Raleigh, North Carolina – North Carolina Central University

Heading south on Amtrak’s Carolinian or Silver Star routes, you’ll arrive in Raleigh, North Carolina, where you can visit North Carolina Central University (NCCU). Established in 1910, NCCU is known for its commitment to social justice and civil rights.

The Raleigh Union Station is conveniently located downtown, making it easy to explore the NCCU campus and its impressive facilities, such as the Mary Townes Science Complex and the Alfonso Elder Student Union. While in Raleigh, immerse yourself in the rich history of the civil rights movement by visiting the North Carolina Museum of History and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in nearby Greensboro.

Atlanta – Spelman College and Morehouse College

Continuing south on Amtrak’s Crescent route, you’ll arrive in Atlanta, Georgia, a city deeply intertwined with the civil rights movement. Here, you can explore the campuses of two renowned HBCUs, Spelman College and Morehouse College.

Amtrak’s Peachtree Station is a convenient point of entry into Atlanta. Both Spelman College and Morehouse College are located in the historic West End neighborhood. While in Atlanta, take a moment to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, which includes his childhood home and the Ebenezer Baptist Church where he preached.

New Orleans, Louisiana – Xavier University of Louisiana and Dillard University

Our Amtrak journey concludes in New Orleans, Louisiana, a city known for its vibrant culture and rich history. New Orleans is home to two outstanding HBCUs, Xavier University of Louisiana and Dillard University.

Amtrak’s New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal is the gateway to this vibrant city. Explore the beautiful campuses of Xavier University and Dillard University, both of which have contributed significantly to the education and empowerment of African American students. While in New Orleans, immerse yourself in the city’s unique blend of music, cuisine, and history, and don’t forget to visit the National WWII Museum.

Traveling by Amtrak to explore HBCU cities is not just a journey through history; it’s an opportunity to connect with the legacies of these institutions and the communities that support them. From the political significance of Washington, D.C., to the cultural richness of New Orleans, these cities offer unique experiences and educational opportunities.

By choosing Amtrak, you can make a seamless and comfortable journey through these cities, allowing you to focus on what matters most: learning about the heritage and contributions of HBCUs and the vibrant cultures they represent. So, hop on board and embark on a journey that celebrates the legacy of HBCUs while exploring the unique charm of each city they call home.

This story was created using AI technology.