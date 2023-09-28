Angel Reese’s low WNBA Draft prediction is insulting

Despite earning a national championship and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament, Angel Reese is not projected to be a high WNBA Draft pick in 2024.

Known as the “Bayou Barbie” after Louisiana State University’s record-breaking national championship win in April 2023, Reese is currently projected by ESPN to be the No. 8 pick in next spring’s draft. This is a slide from her earlier projection as a No. 3 pick by Just Women Sports.

LSU’s head coach Kim Mulkey indicated that Reese took issue with this pre-draft assessment.

“That was an insult to her. We talked about the things she needs to work on. Whether she gets picked higher than that or not, it still motivates her,” Mulkey said at a preseason press conference, according to The Daily Advertiser. “She’s motivated in practice by going head-to-head with someone or trash-talking. She’s a competitor, and I think she wants to be a good leader.”

For now, Reese continues to enjoy the benefits of winning the title over the favorites, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Player of the Year Caitlyn Clarke. Currently ranking No. 1 in both men’s and women’s collegiate basketball for NIL valuation, which runs into the millions, Reese was also named Glamour magazine’s College Woman of the Year.

“Angel Reese comes from a basketball family. Her mother was a professional player, as is her brother. Following an injury and surgery in her freshman year, the LSU basketball standout knew she was destined for more,” reads a portion of the magazine’s Instagram page.

Despite the fame and fortune, Reese said her championship win has only intensified her hunger for success.

“This is my senior year, and I could declare for the WNBA this year if I choose to. My main focus is being a positive leader for my team, especially with the new players joining us,” Reese elaborated in the magazine cover story. “I aim to inspire and support my teammates, particularly the freshmen and transfers adapting to our system.”

“Our ultimate goal is another national championship, but personally, I aspire to join the WNBA. Though I have the option for another year in college, I want to begin life outside of school and pursue my WNBA dreams. It’s been a challenging but rewarding four years, and I’m eager to continue improving at LSU and beyond.”