Eboni K. Williams recently ignited a spirited online conversation following a segment on theGrio. In it, she advocated that young women should seek their “MRS Degrees” alongside their college diplomas. Williams’ perspective drew mixed reactions; some saw it as old-fashioned, while others resonated with her views.

Williams argues that delaying marriage and family planning could lead to future complications for women.

Are you familiar with the "MRS Degree"? A viral TikTok sparked much conversation about how white women go to college to secure that "ring by spring," but that isn't usually on a Black woman's agenda when attending college. Tune into theGrio with Eboni K. Williams at 6 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/AJY5uuwTu4 — theGrio.com (@theGrio) September 27, 2023

She elucidated her viewpoint by addressing the disparities between Black men and women in today’s society, especially concerning their desirability and life choices.

“The reality that needs to be said out loud is that as Black men age, their desirability increases; their optionality of women is always expanding, and the exact opposite is true for Black women. As we age, it doesn’t matter how much money we accumulate, our degrees, or professional accolades; the reality is that our marriage and partnership market value is depreciating with every passing year. No matter how good we look or how fit we are, men are still seeing primarily our presumed dwindling fertility as a knock against us. Speaking of fertility, that is another reason why I want younger Black women to seek marriage and partnership in college or right after if that’s what they choose because the number of college-educated Black men is so low compared to Black college-educated women that we are all going to be targeting the same small pool of men. We heard today that on most campuses, there are like seven Black women students for every one Black male student. Y’all do the math,” Williams said.

Williams also offered some guidance to younger Black women about being mindful in their decision-making process.

“So, here’s my advice. If you are a young Black woman in college, and you know in your heart and in your head that you want to prioritize family, I suggest that you simultaneously pursue that MRS degree, right along with that B.A. or J.D, because the handful of Black college-aged men that actually do desire to get married soon, and they do share that value system, and family is a priority for them too, y’all that is an incredibly small pool, and it’s shrinking as you get older. By the time you reach my age, 40, you will be faced with different choices relating to life partnership and motherhood. Now I’m not saying that delaying marriage or motherhood is a bad option, but it’s one that comes with its own consequences. Our women deserve to know on the front end of their decision-making, instead of on the back half,” Williams added.