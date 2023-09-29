Mercedes Cook is a renowned costume designer originally from Philadelphia. Her extensive work includes projects in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, with design credits spanning Universal’s American Made, Netflix’s “Ozark” Season 1, FOX’s “Star” Seasons 2 and 3, and Netflix’s Beats. Most recently, she’s been a key creative force behind the last three seasons of Showtime‘s “The Chi.”

Cook sat down with rolling out to give us an inside look at her creative process and offer advice for aspiring costume designers.

What does your creative process look like?

In terms of costume design, my creative process kicks off with research. It’s interesting, actually—I’m sitting here by my storyboard for an upcoming project on Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. What you see behind me showcases the initial stages of my process. I derive inspiration from various sources like research, color palettes, and texture, all with the aim of breathing life into characters through their attire. Each film or TV show has its unique needs, but it all starts with research, inspiration, and tapping into an authentic feel. Then comes the fun part—shopping! Everything culminates in fittings and close collaboration with directors, showrunners, and actors to ensure that the costumes feel authentic when on screen.

Any tips for those interested in venturing into costume design?

Absolutely, I have three key tips. First off, be humble. Although I lead a team of 14, if I see my production assistants struggling with bags, I’m always there to lend a hand. Humility can go a long way in this industry. Second, be open to criticism. The people around you are often there to help you grow, and constructive feedback can only make you better. Lastly, pursue this career because you genuinely love it, not because it looks glamorous. Glamour can be found in any profession, be it firefighting or nursing. Seek out what feels authentically glamorous to you and pursue it wholeheartedly.