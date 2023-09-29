Cynthia Smith is the founder and CEO of Bhavaian GLO Skincare, which recently unveiled new products to help redefine beauty. Smith celebrated this launch on Aug. 26 in Houston with an empowering celebration dinner.

Bhavaian GLO Skincare is a cruelty-free, organic baseline founded in 2020 for women and men to improve their skin and promote self-care.

Smith shared which skincare women of color need for best results.

What are some ingredients in Bhavaian GLO Skincare that help nourish the skin?

What I use every day is retinol for my skin. I suffer from dry skin around the nose [and] eyebrows, so I always use a booster we have. The renewal cleaner is my favorite, and I use it all the time. It has exfoliation beads in it. I use this every morning, and this is one of my rituals. Definitely a go-to in the morning. I also use this moisturizing repair cream around my nose, [which] helps with the dry skin around [it].

When it comes to women of color, how did you research what our skin needs the most?

Our counterparts use a lot of retinol. I have a product that has retinol in it, and I think this product is great for other skin pigmentation versus women of color. I studied different skin types and skin textures, but as far as women of color, that was my niche. I could go to different family members or friends, and we all kind of have the same issue if we are suffering from skin irritations.