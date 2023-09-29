According to Variety, Lizzo has requested that a judge dismiss the lawsuit filed by her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. The three women claimed they experienced sexual harassment and a hostile work environment working under the Grammy-winning artist. The plaintiffs’ attorney recently responded to the new legal document.

As of Sept. 27, Lizzo’s legal team has come forth with a new legal document denying the claims against her.

Variety claims the documents show that the singer and her Big Grrrl touring company say each allegation is false. Allegedly, the record shows a list of 30 “affirmative defenses,” saying there was “no injury, loss, or damage to the plaintiffs.”

Lizzo’s team claims they are not legally entitled to any claims and ended the document “demanding” a jury trial.

Los Angeles attorney Neama Rahmani, representing the plaintiffs in the case, made a statement regarding the new legal document.

“Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case. That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims, or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment,” Rahmani said according to Variety.

Aside from the case, Lizzo recently accepted an award at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala.

“Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action. Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these. It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are,” she said. “And, I’m going to continue to put on and represent safe spaces for fat Black women because that’s what the f— I do.”