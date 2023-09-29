Hallmark Mahogany inaugural event comes to Atlanta starring Tabitha Brown

Hallmark Mahogany uplifts and motivates Black women in a groundbreaking event called the Mahogany Moment. The company starts in Atlanta on Oct. 1 with a speaker lineup featuring Tabitha Brown, JustWhiti, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville, and Mahogany Vice President Alexis Kerr.

Recently, Kerr stopped by rolling out to preview the event.

What is going on Oct. 1 in Atlanta?

We’re doing our inaugural event this Oct. 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia Freight Depot. We’re calling it the Mahogany Moment because right now, as we think about what’s happening in culture for Black women, it’s a movement. It is a time for us to gather but also support each other. So, the Mahogany Moment is about empowerment.

It’s also about taking a step from behind the curtain and discussing what it means to be soulful.

When you think about Hallmark Mahogany demystifying some of those things. The No. 1 question I hear from people is, “How do I write cards for Mahogany?”

So I’m like, “Come on down and hear from our master writers like Melvina Young and many other writers.”

People don’t know that we also own Crayola and several different brands, like the Hallmark Channel. When we think about the Mahogany Moment, you can hear from incredible speakers like Tabitha Brown, Cynthia Bailey, [formerly of] Atlanta Housewives. How can you hear from incredible women? Crystal Renee Hayslett, [women] who had a moment that was really pivotal in their lives and really changed the trajectory of what they were doing.

We’ve got a number of internal people, Toni Judkins from [the] SVP of Hallmark Media, who’s going to be there and talk on panels, really speak about what it means to be in community, how to move in your purpose, but also empower you to take that next step, to change your trajectory, to live this amazing, soulful, true life many women are looking for.

Tabitha Brown is the perfect match for the message you all are trying to convey. What is that connection?

The intersection of a person like Tabitha Brown is that person when you think about Hallmark; everything about us is about care. It’s about providing the tools, whatever those cards give them, more so that a person can be seen and heard. That’s so important. It has nothing to do with socioeconomic conditions and has everything to do with you, and that need that, for the most part, God put us here on the earth to connect.

So when I think about the opportunity for us to just connect with women, there’s going to be so much energy in that room. When we think about Tabitha, I feel like she exemplifies friendly, sisterly, motherly, auntie, and, in some cases, depending on the age, that grandma care and love.

“Baby, I see you. I know today may not have been a good day, but today was a God day, sister. I know you’re pushing through, and things may not be perfect, but keep going.”