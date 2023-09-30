proclivity

GloRilla claps back at critic for declaring her career over

The rapper recently was featured on ‘Gangsta Art 2’ with Moneybagg Yo and CMG The Label
GloRilla performs on night two at the Meta House at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

In a recent post that has since been deleted, GloRilla clapped back at a critic on Twitter for stating that her rap career was over. The Twitter user stated, “GloRilla, we will remember your run from May 2022 through September 2022, but it’s over.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper quickly fired back saying, “B—-, I’ll never go nowhere & I’ll bet every dollar to yo name.”


The rapper recently announced her songs on the album Gangsta Art 2 with Moneybagg Yo and the CMG Label, where she was featured on “Overstood,” “Pop It” and “Cha Cha Cha.”

Some people loved the vibes, whereas others said she flopped again.


In the past several months, GloRilla has dropped songs such as “Internet Trolls,” “On What You On” featuring Moneybagg Yo, “Lick or Sum” and “Set The Tone” featuring Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon.

Unfortunately, none of the songs have nearly reached the rave reviews she got with “Tomorrow 2,” “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” or “Blessed.”

After winning the Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in 2022, she later snagged a Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best Rap Performance with the hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

All in all, GloRilla’s dedication and personality have stolen the hearts of fans everywhere.

She encourages her supporters to let the music grow on them.

