On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the Atlanta African Caribbean Music, Food & Art Festival, also known as AC Fest; is set to blend Afrobeats, soukous, amapiano, as well as reggae, soca and dancehall in Piedmont Park. The event is presented by the Atlanta Jollof Music & Food Festival.

This year attendees can expect to see some African and Caribbean heavy-hitters such as comedian and actor, Michael Blackson; comedian and actor, Majah Hype; international dancehall musician Mr. Vegas; and actor and artist Rotimi. The event will be hosted by Pretty Vee.

“[During] Nigeria Independence Day weekend, I’m performing. Africa vs. Caribbean this year and I’m pressing and supporting and pushing team Africa. We got Afro vs. reggae, jolloff vs. rice and peas. It’s going down,” Rotimi said.

The AC Fest is produced by DDM York and the Botchey Brothers, which was created to explore the cultural intersection between African and Caribbean culture. This blend of cultures will include West Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

In the park, thousands of AC Fest attendees will also have the opportunity to visit a special “Soul Healing Center” activation curated by The Resource Guild that will include access to wellness resources, including complimentary 6-10 minute mental health “Soul Healing Chats” with certified mental health professionals, homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, reiki, yoga and more.

According to MasterClass, Afrobeat is a mesmeric blend of West African and Black American music that has inspired throngs of contemporary acts worldwide with its unique rhythms and melodies.

