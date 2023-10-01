Blueface’s mother wants Megan Thee Stallion to have his next child

Despite being embroiled in a multitude of drama with the arrival of Blueface’s third child with Chrisean Rock, Blue’s mother nevertheless wants him to have another child with a particular Houston Hottie.

Karlissa Saffold didn’t indicate when and why the idea of Megan Thee Stallion having Blueface’s child was birthed in her brain. Nor did we know if Saffold utterances were aided by a potent adult beverage. But she believes that “WAP” rapper should create another life with her son.

“‘Megan and Blue need to make a baby,’” she said. “Yes, I don’t know why y’all was trying to act like she too good for my son. The b—- just got shot in the foot, come on now. Stop f—–g playing with me. My son ain’t about to shoot her in no foot. He might shoot her in that a–, but he ain’t gon’ shoot her in the foot.”

Saffold proceeds on with the outlandishness: “Don’t try to play my baby like Megan too good for my son. B—-, the last n—- on push-ups right now. No offense! No offense, I mean, ’cause my son been to jail, I f—- with people. You know, it’s a serious situation. But right now, y’all trying to make it like my son ain’t good enough for Megan. Do you see me? Let’s talk about it. She said, ‘You wanna marry Blueface.’ I would marry Dre before I marry Blueface. I’m just saying, look at Dre!”

Fans cannot fathom how Blueface could create a life with another ultra-famous person, while simultaneously juggling the drama he’s already entrenched in with three children by two estranged girlfriends, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis.