Erica Mena recently responded to a claim Mona Scott-Young made on Angela Yee’s podcast show, “Way Up With Angela Yee.” Scott-Young, the creator of “Love & Hip Hop” creator, Scott-Young, claims that she did not have anything to do with Erica Mena’s departure from the show.

Scott-Young claims that others made the final decision.

“It has been 13 years, that machine is self-sustaining. I’m not in the field, and I know it’s hard for people to understand that. Which is why it’s like a double-edged sword. You can’t be like, ‘Oh here I am to provide the opportunities and for the accolades,’ and then be like, ‘Oh that backlash, I’m not involved with the backlash.’ I know that people are going to have their narratives, what they want to believe,” Scott-Young said.

Shortly afterward, Yee asked Scott-Young about what she posted on her Instagram story on Sept. 2 saying, ‘Handled.”

Mona Scott Young has spoken: pic.twitter.com/oeKO4aR9WW — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 2, 2023

Scott-Young responded, “That was very simply that the network had put out this statement and they had handled it. So, people were coming to me and what they didn’t understand is at this point, I see the show on the same basis that they see the show. So, you can see I’m not involved with the cuts anymore. I’m not in the [field], the cast will tell you this. People are always like, ‘Oh, the man. Where are the Black people making sure …’ There’s a group of Black women on the ground making this show. … It’s hard for me to say at this point, well I wasn’t there, so I let it ride and I hope that it rides out and corrects itself. I do believe that the network saw this as a teachable moment.”

🚨 @MonaScottYoung makes her stance

regarding how @LNHHATL handled the situation w/ #Spice. “I’m not apart of the day to day on the franchise anymore I'm making movies now” –#MonaScottYoung

. Follow @wayupwithyee ✨ pic.twitter.com/eCeZxIwK28 — Way Up With Angela Yee (@wayupwithyee) September 29, 2023

Mena quickly responded on her Instagram story about the claims Scott-Young made saying, “Sooo @monascottyoung you saying that fake Olivia Pope post wasn’t you ‘handling’ anything. Just you desperately trying to save face just like the network is … got it.”

Mena later appeared on Instagram Live looking unbothered and told fans that new acting roles were on the way.

Social media users shared their opinions on Mona Scott-Young’s statement.

Erica Mena is wrong for calling Spice a monkey but she isn’t wrong about the fake out rage & agenda Mona Scott Young is helping push when it comes to the black community…but y’all not ready for that convo🙊🙈🙉 — Aubrey’s Angels🦉 (@CocoRessie) September 30, 2023

At the end of the day Mona Scott-Young is the issue. She is hella rich off of the chaos that is LAHH. She purposefully edits and creates these scene for people who need money to act an ass. No amount of round table episodes will fix the damage she is responsible for. — Dr. Regina Phalange, PHD (@DrHypeWilliamz) September 27, 2023