Jacky Oh’s autopsy reveals complications that led to her death

The cause of death for Jacky Oh was recently revealed. It was originally reported that the 32-year-old actress and mother died following a cosmetic surgery procedure. Now details have surfaced.

According to TMZ, DC Young Fly‘s partner complained that her head was burning hours before her death. Jacky Oh traveled to Miami in May to undergo liposuction and fat transfer, or what is known as a BBL.

After surgery on May 30, she was prescribed an antibiotic called Cliprofloxacin, the painkiller Oxycodone, and the anti-nausea Ondansetron; according to TMZ.

The autopsy report states that following the surgery she had a headache, which resulted in her going back to the surgeon for another appointment. This time it was to get a massage to help with the pain.

Jacky Oh was also told to stop taking the Ondansetron and take ibuprofen instead.

TMZ further reported that on the evening of May 31, Jacky Oh experienced burning in her head and even had difficulty speaking. At the time she was with her aunt who quickly called for an ambulance, but Jacky Oh was unconscious before they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11 p.m.

Her overall complications seem to have included swelling in her brain and extensive bleeding of the skin around her torso, according to the autopsy report.