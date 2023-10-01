O.J. Simpson trolls rapper Cam’ron after USC defeats Colorado

O.J. Simpson torched rapper Cam’ron after the University of Southern California sound defeated Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Though the final score was 48-40, USC was 28 points ahead in the fourth quarter before taking their foot off the gas and enabling the Buffaloes to storm back with three late touchdowns. However, the final outcome of the game was never in doubt from the beginning.

Simpson, nicknamed “The Juice” and still considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, launched his legendary career at USC in Los Angeles in the late 1960s before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills. Hence, the reason he was wearing his “Bills Mafia” cap as he taunted Cam’ron.

Cam’ron, meanwhile, has been a fierce devotee to Prime Time and the Buffaloes who took the college football world by storm in the fall of 2023. The rapper famously flew to Boulder, Colorado, to meet up with Prime and made him the subject of his sports talk show, “It Is What It Is.”

“Shout-out to Coach Prime, he laid the pink carpet out for me. Went down to Boulder, it was crazy. First of all, we on the field, we in the suite, chicken and waffles, steak, champagne — whatever we wanted… Really appreciate that,” he said at the time. “Then the pre-game speech the n—- went crazy. I was ready to grab some shoulder pads and a helmet. I was ready to go crazy, my n—-. I’m ready to knock a n—- head off behind this s—, man.”

Subsequently, when the Trojans vanquished the Buffaloes on live national TV, The Juice couldn’t help himself but to laugh at Cam’ron’s misfortune of rooting for the Buffaloes.

“Hey, Cam’ron, you alright?” Simpson said on his X account, formerly known as Twitter. “It’s gonna be alright,” he added before laughing uproariously.

Cam’ron reposted the trolling and promised that “It ain’t over yet juice. Lol.”