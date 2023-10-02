Beyoncé Renaissance tour concert documentary on the way

Beyoncé is bringing “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” to U.S. theatres on Dec. 1, 2023.

Soon after wrapping her final show on the mammoth global jaunt in support of her seventh studio album the “Single Ladies” hitmaker debuted the trailer for her concert film.

The synopsis reads: “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, and involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and her purpose to create her legacy and master her craft.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal,” Beyoncé admitted in the preview clip.

It has a runtime of 2 hours 30 minutes.

The 56-date tour made history as the highest-grossing run by a female artist.

The “Cuff It” hitmaker showed just how much she cares for her Beyhive when she paid $100,000 to keep trains running so fans could get home after one of the shows.

The 42-year-old “Halo” singer’s Washington D.C. gig was delayed by two hours due to a severe weather warning and she footed the bill amid fears concert-goers wouldn’t be able get home before services ended. Her payout covered the costs of running more trains after hours and ensured Washington’s 98 Metro stations would remain open so supporters weren’t stuck, according to “ABC7.”

“A real queen. This is why she is an icon,” one of her fans said praising the gesture online posted.

The gesture came days after she paid tribute to a fan who was stabbed and killed.

O’Shae Sibley, 28, was vogueing to one of the “Formation” singer’s songs while at a gas station in Brooklyn on July 29 with friends when he was attacked by a group of men who shouted gay slurs before things turned more hostile. After being stabbed, Sibley was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn for stab wounds to his torso but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Beyoncé wrote on her official website: “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY.”