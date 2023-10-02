LeBron James details Bronny’s return to USC basketball (video)

Somber and measured, LeBron James spoke publicly for the first time about his son’s near-death experience during the Los Angeles Lakers’ media day on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles in late July 2023.

After undergoing surgery and visiting America’s heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis, Bronny James plans to return to the USC Bruins sometime this season. However, a specific timetable still needs to be provided.

King James, 38, said his eldest son is “doing extremely well” and is undergoing the arduous rehabilitation process to “get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC.”

“He’s on the up-and-up,” LeBron indicated.

James added that Bronny’s scary medical ordeal traumatized the family, punctuated by a “whirlwind” of “emotions for our family,” but the James gang can now see the other side of this adversity.

“Happy to see where he is today,” James continued, adding, “and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is looking to improve upon last season, where the Lakers were unceremoniously bounced in the Western Conference Finals by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.