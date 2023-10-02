Why star producer OG Parker is transitioning to the rap booth

Atlanta-based producer OG Parker, known for his unique blend of smooth R&B and trap elements, is climbing the ranks in the music industry. Having worked with notable artists like Migos and Chris Brown and contributed to DDG’s 2021 mixtape Die 4 Respect, Parker is now taking his talents to a new level by becoming an artist. He sat down with rolling out to discuss his upcoming album “Moments EP” and share advice for aspiring producers.

What are some tips you would give to upcoming producers?

Don’t get discouraged. Learn instruments like the piano, guitar, and bass. Acquaint yourself with songwriting and engineering. Aim to be the most valuable person in the room.

What have you learned throughout your time in the music industry?

Persistence is key. Keep going, because something good will come from your efforts. It may feel like it won’t, but when it does, that moment is always special.

What can we expect from your upcoming project?

I’m about to drop my debut album, Moments EP. I’ve released singles featuring artists like Chris Brown, Latto, PNB Rock, Layton Greene, Party Next Door, Ty Dolla Sign, and Muni Long. Trust me, it’s going to be a great album.

How has the transition been from being a producer to an artist?

The game changes when you become an artist. Now, you’re not just creating in the studio; you’re promoting and marketing your records. It involves doing interviews like this one and being out there for your audience.