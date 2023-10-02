How Walmart executive Monique Carswell carries responsibility of diversity

Monique Carswell, the director of Walmart.org’s Center for Racial Equity, is committed to supporting small Black businesses globally.

During a recent visit to Atlanta, she spoke with rolling out about Walmart‘s new partnership with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) and what it means for Black entrepreneurs.

What was the focus of today’s event at the Russell Center?

We are here today to announce a very exciting grant program. We’ve awarded $800,000 to RICE to support their retail accelerator, which aims to help people grow their businesses, particularly here in Atlanta.

How does it feel to be in a position to support small Black businesses?

It’s a privilege and an honor, one that I do not take for granted. I’m extremely proud and humbled by the work that I even get to be connected [with] and collaborate with organizations such as RICE. We also partner with the Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative and Our Village United, who offer technical assistance and capital access to local entrepreneurs. It’s all about creating opportunities for people who may not otherwise have them.

What did landing this role mean for you in terms of representing diversity at a corporation as large as Walmart?

Walmart is the Fortune One company in the world, which is not insignificant. It allows me to reach more people and support more grantees and communities. I don’t take this responsibility lightly; I work hard to improve lives in communities where Walmart and Sam’s Clubs operate.

How can Black small business owners seek assistance from Walmart?

Firstly, get to know our grantees across the country, like the National Urban League, Our Village United, and RICE. Each has different application processes and criteria, but they’ll guide you on how to apply. If you’re a non-profit, you can visit walmart.org to find out how you can collaborate with us.