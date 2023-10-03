Arrest made in Tupac Shakur killing after 27 years

By Deborah Migwi

Tupac Shakur’s sister and Jada Pinkett are among the close acquaintances who reacted after an arrest regarding Tupac’s death was made.





Duane Keffe Davis is the last living suspect in the case surrounding Tupac’s death, at only 25 years, back in September 7th 1996. The late rapper met his untimely death in a drive way shooting that happened on the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was shot four times at a red light stop over at East Flamingo Road and Koval lane and unfortunately he succumbed to the injuries 6 days later.

Tupac Shakur In a concert in Chicago on Oct 2, 2023, (Raymond Boyd/Getty images) CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. RAYMOND BOYD/GETTY IMAGES.

Duane Davis was the ring leader for the group of individuals that committed the heinous crime, he orchestrated the plan of executing Tupac. On Friday, the 60 years old man was charged with murder with use of deadly weapon by a Nevada Grand Jury, this comes after a warrant search was conducted two months ago by Las Vegas police at his home in Henderson, Nevada where tablets, USB, magazines with Tupac’s stories were collected for investigation.

“There have been multiple hands involved and there is so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Sharuk family overall we are seeking real justice on all fronts,” said Tupac’s sister. Jada Pinkett was Tupac’s friend back in high school and the development in the case was a relief to her. “Now i hope we can get answers and have some closure R.I.P Pac,” said Pinkett.

Tupac Shakur In a concert in Chicago on Oct 2, 2023, (Raymond Boyd/Getty images) CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. RAYMOND BOYD/GETTY IMAGES.

After 27 years of waiting the arrest marks a huge development in the entertainment industry, to his fans and family since no arrests had been previously made for the murder almost 3 decades. Before his life was cut short, Shakur had successfully released 11 platinum albums, he used his music to comment about social issues like racial inequality, poverty and gang violence. He was also poetic and he featured in some movies like ‘Poetic Justice’ and ‘Above The Rim’. A the short span of his career he was considered to be most influential in Hip Hop music.

Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager