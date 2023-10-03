Idris Elba starts therapy to quit unhealthy workaholic habits

By Deborah Migwi

Idrissa Akuna Elba is an English actor and an alumnus of the National Youth Music Theatre in London. The Emmy nominated actor reveals that he has started therapy to quit unhealthy habits like being a workaholic.





The 51 years old is known for other roles including Stringer Bell in the Home Box Office (HBO) series, The Wire between 2002 and 2004, DCI Luther in a BBC series and finally Nelson Mandela in the Biographical film Mandela : Long Walk of Freedom in 2013.

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the launch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Defender campaign at Palais De Tokyo on September 7, 2023 in Paris, France. DAVE BENETT/JLR /GETTY IMAGES.

Elba has 4 nominations, Golden Globe Award for the best actor and a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding actor. In a recent podcast, Elba revealed that he is a workaholic and is on therapy to drop some unhealthy habits.

“In my therapy i’ve been thinking a lot about changing, it’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that, it’s just that I have unhealthy habits that have formed,” said Idris.

The father of three has been married three times, he first got married in 1999 to Hanne Norgaard for 4 years unfortunately they parted ways in 2003 both have a daughter. His second married to Lawyer Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006 did not last a single year, he however got a child with a girlfriend Naiyana before he met his current wife Sabrina Dhowrie Elba in 2017. The duo met in a Jazz bar before tying the knot two years later in 2019. “It was love at first sight for both of us, since then we are literally inseparable,” said Idris

The actor acknowledged that the nature of his job is quite demanding but rewarding at the same time. “someone that can go, I’m not going to see my family for 6 months and I’m there grinding and making a new family and then leave them,” said Idris. He and his current wife celebrated their 4th year anniversary.

Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager