Jennifer Lopez reflects on postpartum insecurities

Jennifer Lopez felt “insecure” about her body after giving birth to twins.

The 54-year-old star welcomed Max and Emme Muñiz, now 15, into the world in 2008 and she reflected on her postpartum challenges as she presented her trainer Tracy Anderson with the outstanding achievement in fitness prize at the Daytime Beauty Awards this week.

“I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth,” she said.

Anderson — who has also worked with the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian — helped her regain her confidence.

“She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before,” J-Lo added.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker — who married Ben Affleck last year — noted she has been reflecting on “past versions” of herself recently to help her “fully embrace” where she is now.

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now. And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed,” Lopez said in her speech.

The singer insisted the trainer has “no madness to her methods,” and instead helps encourage her clients to embrace healthy living and help them get “in the best shape of their lives at all times of their lives.”

Speaking about her work, Anderson pointed to being “lucky enough” to work with “very smart” people who care about their “longevity and ability to be able to” make their art.

“And they know that I did the work to know what I’m doing,” she told E! News.