When it comes to Orlando Brown, expect the unexpected is the rule of thumb.

On September 29, Duane Davis, commonly known as Keefe D and one of the last living individuals linked to the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur, was arrested in the Las Vegas vicinity. Authorities suspect him of murder.

Brown weighed in on Keefe D’s recent arrest in a conversation with “Cam Capone News,” and his comments likely left both the host and the audience bewildered.

“[Keefe D] is Tupac,” Brown declared. “You can’t arrest him if he’s the man that died. Look at that man; look at him. It’s Tupac.”

The host subsequently inquired about Brown’s perspective on whether Keefe D would get arrested and if he would win the case.

“They’re not going to arrest him because he’s Tupac,” Brown responded. “If they arrest him, they have to put him in Tupac’s body.”

“[They’re] not gonna arrest him because they’re gonna let the man live, they don’t wanna see ‘Pac up,” Brown added. “That’s what this [is] all about; they don’t wanna see him live. They know he’s alive; we all know he’s here. They [don’t] wanna give him his body. That’s what it is; they want him to look like a sucker every time he keeps popping up and [stuff]. That’s not Tupac and how he would [appear]. [Expletive] holograms and [stuff].”