Rapper Jason Martin embraces change with new single and name transformation

By Percy Lovell Crawford

COMPTON, Calif. — Change has been the focal point for Jason Martin formerly known as “Problem.” The name change shows the maturation of the rapper from Compton being part of or causing problems to now being solution based. Within his own personal modifications, he recently released a single based on the awkwardness he felt being able to smoke marijuana in New York as opposed to back in the day when it was illegal.





The new single “I Can’t Believe (They’re Smoking Weed In Brooklyn)” is a breakthrough from his once traumatic experiences in New York to the joys of smoking in front of the police station while shooting the video for this track. He captures the full circle experience on this track which will lead into his new project “A Compton Story,” CD/DVD. The Compton emcee has been staying busy with his music, movies, and “Coughie Talk” podcast. Idle times is for making monetization, and Jason Martin fully intends to capitalize.

Zenger News gets the latest and greatest from the newly transformed Jason Martin.

Zenger: At this stage of your career and life, how imperative was it for you to go from, Problem to Jason Martin?

Jason Martin: Very important for things outside of entertainment. Just to bring back power to what my family stands for, my last name. And to know that I’m not that same person anymore.

Jason Martin recalls the pains and pleasures of New York, then and now in Compton, California on Oct 2, 2023. WILLIAM ANDRADE.

Zenger: The new single, “I Can’t Believe (They’re Smoking Weed in Brooklen,” sounds like the art of storytelling is coming back to the Westcoast with you and Glasses Malone and other artists leading the charge.

Jason Martin: It was accidental with the way we released it. There’s no point in doing what you’ve done before. We traveled back and forth to New York and knowing how hard it was for me to smoke weed. To go out there now, and it’s as free as it is in California. You’ll see in the video; we’re smoking in front of a Brooklyn Police Station. A lot of things I did in New York and a lot of stuff that happened, it’s just crazy from then to now. The story is very real.

Zenger: What can we expect on the full project?

Jason Martin: It’s going to be a diverse album. I have a lot of records where I just put people together. I’m more producing than starring on some of the songs. But a lot of my friends came out for this. “A Compton Story” is not what everybody thinks it is.

Zenger: What’s the thought process of naming your project, “I Owe Myself?”

Jason Martin: I owe myself that moment. The moment to do it exactly like I wanted to do it, sonically, message wise, business wise. I’ve been told to stay away from projects like that due to my prior success. Doing it in a whole nother style and form of music, so I owe myself in doing it exactly like I wanted to do it with a live band, a lot of emotions, singing, instrumentations. From all walks, I owe myself this Jason Martin moment business wise.

Zenger: When you brand yourself and you have tons of success under that brand, how this been a process to rebrand yourself from “Problem” to Jason Martin?

Jason Martin: I think it’s going smooth. I has been tough to a degree because the industry is different. You can’t just change your name. It’s basically attached to this credit score that’s locked into this other streaming thing. That’s been the biggest issue, transferring numbers, and still having to put, “Problem” on stuff. Now, just going straight Jason Martin, we feeling brand new. As far as the name change, I changed a long time before I changed my name. It’s nothing. People that really know me understand. I been trying to do this since 2016. The “Selfish” album was supposed to be a, Jason Martin album. At the time it felt like, I was already about to do something drastic, so just keep it as is. It ended up working for me. At the end of the day, this is entertainment, this is fun, real life is where the real pressure comes. Coming to Vegas to watch my daughter cheer and then getting on a plane because my son is getting an award, that’s the tough stuff. Music is my basketball gym.

Jason Martin’s New lead single “I Can’t Believe” sets up the release of “A Compton Story,” CD/DVD combo. in Compton, California on Oct 2, 2023. JASON MARTIN.

Zenger: Are you nervous about trying new things for the new project or more anxious for people to hear it?

Jason Martin: I don’t think I’m either. I’ve been the braggadocios guy where I talk about the wins. I’ve had a whole decade of that. But you gotta know that that comes with some other things as well. I think it’s important for any fan of what I do to hear, the other side or the aftermath. If you really do your homework on my last decade of music, there is always one song that’s like all the songs on, “I Owe Myself.” This is a whole album of those with probably one upbeat joint.

Zenger: Have you found a creative balance between creating music, producing, your podcast, while fitting in fatherhood, and your other endeavors?

Jason Martin: I think just having a great team in each section of the universe makes it very easy for me. My podcast “Coughie Talk” team, my music team… shout out to my management, Lauren [Rodgers], Kylie [McDonald], and Greg [Miller] makes it very smooth for me. It’s been cool. Music will never be the hard part. It’s just about, when it comes out, manicuring it, paperwork, and all the stuff I used to have to do by myself. It’s a good time for us. I have a strong team. Monetizing my idle time is what I’m focusing on doing at this stage of my career.

Zenger: Do you ever fear spreading yourself to thin?

Jason Martin: You only get one of these. You don’t want to get to a certain age and wonder, what if I would’ve. I’m going to squeeze the sponge. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity for people to still care about their career after 13-15 years. This is a luxury. Hard work is construction, plumbing, doctors, and police, this is entertainment. We get to take out IP and turn it into reality. I’ll never say we’re doing too much. Go to Tubi and check out that, “One Night in Mollywood,” and stay tuned for “A Compton Story.”

