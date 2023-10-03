proclivity

Footage of Tupac’s last hours revealed for 1st time (video)

Investigators release unseen images after nearly 30 years
Photo source: Bang Media Services

In the aftermath of the arrest of Keefe D, the man suspected of participating in the murder of Tupac Shakur, investigators released never-before-seen footage and photos of the rap legend’s last hours.

Prosecutors presented the images to a grand jury on Monday, Oct. 2, that have since been obtained by news station KLAS. The surveillance videos show an apparently heated Tupac storming out of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on that fateful night in September 1996. Tupac was ahead of a large group of men, not long after 2Pac and Death Row founder Marion “Suge” Knight had beaten and kicked gang member Orlando Anderson.


Another station, 8 News Now, also showed previously unseen photos of the crime scene at the intersection where Tupac was hit with the fatal gunshots, including the bullet-riddled BMW that Knight was driving.

Keffe D, 60, has given interviews detailing his alleged role in Tupac’s killing, including his allegedly riding in the car and handing Anderson the gun used in the shooting. Another grand jury indicted Keffe D two weeks ago, leading to his arrest in nearby Henderson, Nevada.


Listen to the full report from 8 News Now — Las Vegas.

YouTube video
