Footage of Tupac’s last hours revealed for 1st time (video)

In the aftermath of the arrest of Keefe D, the man suspected of participating in the murder of Tupac Shakur, investigators released never-before-seen footage and photos of the rap legend’s last hours.

Prosecutors presented the images to a grand jury on Monday, Oct. 2, that have since been obtained by news station KLAS. The surveillance videos show an apparently heated Tupac storming out of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on that fateful night in September 1996. Tupac was ahead of a large group of men, not long after 2Pac and Death Row founder Marion “Suge” Knight had beaten and kicked gang member Orlando Anderson.

Never-before-seen footage of Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight leaving the MGM Grand after jumping Orlando Anderson — nephew of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis — a few hours before Tupac was fatally shot. pic.twitter.com/oq8D44iBJ6 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 3, 2023

Another station, 8 News Now, also showed previously unseen photos of the crime scene at the intersection where Tupac was hit with the fatal gunshots, including the bullet-riddled BMW that Knight was driving.

Keffe D, 60, has given interviews detailing his alleged role in Tupac’s killing, including his allegedly riding in the car and handing Anderson the gun used in the shooting. Another grand jury indicted Keffe D two weeks ago, leading to his arrest in nearby Henderson, Nevada.

Listen to the full report from 8 News Now — Las Vegas.