Would Deion Sanders approve of this hustler’s Colorado ‘HBCU’ merchandise?

There were many factors that went into Deion Sanders‘ decision to become the head coach at the University of Colorado in December 2022. A key discussion that occurred around the decision initially was Sanders leaving Jackson State after three seasons of preaching how he wanted to revive HBCU football and increase the enrollment at Black schools like Jackson State.

A lot of the criticism, however, came to a halt as soon as Colorado played its first game of the season and defeated TCU 45-42. At that moment, many former critics of Sanders became supporters. Within his first month of games in Boulder, Colorado, Sanders brought out the Black celebrities from Lil Wayne to Master P to Kawhi Leonard, Shannon Sharpe, Cam’ron, Symba, Lecrae and The Rock.

The support from Black fans and Sanders’ prior gig being at an HBCU, has caused plenty of people to joke about how “Coach Prime” has brought the Black college experience to the University of Colorado.

One online hustler took the joke and turned it into an opportunity to sell merchandise. Viralstyle.com is now selling shirts that read “HB” at the top before showing the “CU” that appears on Colorado’s logo.

“HBCU’s must be cooler than Colorado if they are making these …”Jackson, Mississippi sports reporter Blake Levine posted on Facebook with a screenshot of the shirt on sale.

The shirt also went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, when there was a Black man wearing the shirt.