Being a parent can be tough, but if you’re willing to be patient and learn you can get better at it. That’s what Kelly Rowland strived to do with her children, and she was determined to raise two young Black men in this world to be the best that they can be as they navigate today’s society.

In an interview with Kindred, Rowland opened up her journey with parenthood, and how Nipsey Hussle played a part in that.

“I just want to get this right,” Rowland said. “I want to really be a part of bringing some really amazing young men forth into the world. That was my only prayer. My only prayer was to have really great young Black men in this world who were sure of themselves and didn’t have to be told who they were. I really cared about that because the narrative is tough as it is.”

Rowland gave credit to Hussle for inspiring her to teach her boys an important life lesson and mentioned how he talked to his kids about making good choices.

“I wanted my boys to have integrity and I got that from Nipsey Hussle,” Rowland said. “It’s amazing to me that he would talk to his kids about making the right decision even when no one is watching. That was everything. Nobody knows how much, how hard you work, but you do it because you love it. I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That’s really important to me, being good decision-makers.”

Rowland then offered her own advice to other parents.

“If we’re gonna grow our kids, like, let’s be lost in their interests and the things that bring them joy. Let’s have joy with them about it,” Rowland said.