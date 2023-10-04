Rakim gives his progress report on today’s hip-hop

One of the greatest rappers to ever touch a microphone has spoken.

The legendary Rakim, who is a part of Marley Marl’s I Am Hip-Hop tribute performance at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, stopped by rolling out to discuss the current state of rap music. Rakim’s performance is set to air on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

The 55-year-old New York native has been back in the public eye in 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. He performed at the Grammy’s tribute and appeared in a Sprite commercial with Nas, GloRilla, and Latto.

Rakim also showed face at a Nike event, which featured Juju Watkins, Dawn Staley, Lil Yachty, Travis Scott, Vince Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude, Jadakiss, Lola Brooke, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Ja Morant.

NIKE FAMILY 🏀🌵👀 Travis Scott, Chase B, Kevin Durant, Rakim, Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant,Sue Bird, Dirk Nowitzki, Scottie Pippen, DJ Wagner, Angie Martinez, Jewell Lloyd,Sabrina Ionescu, Josh Giddey, Paige Bueckers, Vince Carter, Devin Booker, Jadakiss, Chet Holmgren and… pic.twitter.com/rrxO8XKLBn — UTOPIA (@Jackboyflame98) September 17, 2023

What are you seeing from hip-hop right now, and what do you really like about the genre in 2023?

I like the fact that hip-hop is getting its flowers this year. Also, hip-hop is showing its strength and what made the genre what it is, man.

Big up to hip-hop and its platforms like BET that are letting it shine at our brightest, man. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what goes on in the next couple of years, as well.