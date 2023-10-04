Sexyy Red has built a reputation as someone who doesn’t censor what she says, even in her songs. The female rap star has done several interviews lately, and she’s said something off-the-wall in each one.

In a recent interview with the “This Past Weekend” podcast, Red was asked about her political views and her thoughts on Donald Trump.

“I like Trump,” Red said. “They support him in the hood.”

Red says that he wasn’t liked at first, but that quickly changed when he started giving out benefits during the pandemic.

“At first, I don’t think people was f—— with him, they thought he was racist, saying little s— against women,” Red said. “But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, oh baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.

“Them stimulus checks, Trump we miss you. I love Trump, he’s funny to me. I used to watch him talk to people. He used to be calling people fat. We need people like him.”

It looks like Red enjoys the entertainment value and money benefits that Trump offered when he was in office, but that might not be enough to convince the rest of the United States to re-elect him in 2024.