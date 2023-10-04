Talkhouse announces 4th season of ‘What Had Happened Was’

Talkhouse announces the fourth season of “What Had Happened Was,” devoted to exploring the life, legacy, and indispensable work of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. For the past three installments of the revelatory podcast series, host and rapper Open Mike Eagle has profiled legendary creators in hip-hop through in-depth interviews discussing their impact and immense catalogues. Previous subjects include DJ Prince Paul (De La Soul, Handsome Boy Modeling School), El-P (Company Flow, Run the Jewels), and most recently, A&R/producer Dante Ross. Still, now the focus will shift to the Oscar and Grammy-winning drummer, DJ, producer, director, culinary entrepreneur, best-selling author, and bandleader. Together, Open Mike Eagle and Questlove will unpack all the stories behind The Roots’ first four albums, his rise alongside Black Thought, Dilla, D’Angelo, and Jill Scott, and so many more throughout the upcoming episodes, dropping weekly beginning next Wednesday, Oct. 11.

As the flagship show from Open Mike Eagle’s own Stony Island Audio network, “What Had Happened Was” is helping to bring “both hip-hop history and future legends to the podcast space. In partnership with Talkhouse, the network is also home to; “Open Mike Eagle’s Secret Skin,” the “Dad Bod Rap Pod,” “Pat Hazell’s Creativity in Captivity,” “Super Duty Tough Work with Blueprint,” “Can’t Knock the Shuffle with Sean Horowitz,” “Drink Champs” creators’ Father Hoods, Raw Report with Dice Raw, Self Quar with Baron Vaughn, and more.