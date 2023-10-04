Travis Kelce blasts NFL for doing too much Taylor Swift coverage

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce thinks the NFL is doing way too much in its shameless promotion of the sport by using his relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift as a marketing tool.

Kelce believes that pro football, which is America’s favorite sport by a long margin according to the Nielsen Ratings, does not need nonstop Swift camera shots and social media postings to attract viewers.

During his podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce, who is also a future Hall of Famer with the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce said the league office is “overdoing it a little bit” when it comes to the runaway Swift mania.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis Kelsey began on his podcast “New Heights,” which is a play on the brothers’ hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation,” he added.

Though Travis Kelce understands that the NFL is “just trying to have fun with [his rumored romance with Swift], there are certain things you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

Both Travis and Jason Kelce said the NFL could learn a few things from the NBA about celebrity sightings at games.

“Right away, it felt like the cameras were more interested in the patrons. There were a lot of stars in attendance. The NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games. Basketball has it figured out,” Jason Kelce said.

“They are all courtside, sitting there. You show them once, let them know they’re there, maybe after a touchdown, but you can’t be overboard with it,” the older brother added. “People are there to watch the game, right?”

Swift attended the second consecutive Chiefs game, this time in New York, and brought some of her A-list pals, including Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman.

Fans are wondering if Swift will attend the Chiefs game in Minnesota on Sunday, Oct. 8.