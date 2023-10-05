proclivity

Mayor Eric Adams has his own theme music, but why?

The mayor started a creative way to walk into press conferences
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaking at Gracie Mansion. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaking at Gracie Mansion. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has his own theme music, and the public is confused.

On Oct. 3, Adams started his “off-topic” press conferences, where he’ll only answer off-topic questions from reporters every Tuesday. The policy is a way of experimenting with a better way to talk with reporters.


To kick off his first “off-topic” press conference, Adams walked in to the song “Run This Town” featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Rihanna. What was supposed to be a funny moment turned into people criticizing and questioning him on social media.

Adams has recently been under fire after his slow response to New York’s massive flood on Sept. 29. The mayor didn’t tell the city to shelter in place until the midday hours after the storm hit.


