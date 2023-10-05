New York City Mayor Eric Adams has his own theme music, and the public is confused.

On Oct. 3, Adams started his “off-topic” press conferences, where he’ll only answer off-topic questions from reporters every Tuesday. The policy is a way of experimenting with a better way to talk with reporters.

.@NYCMayor Eric Adams enters today’s off-topic press conference to “Run this Town,” joined by a packed house of admin officials. DM Fabien Levy calls this one off-topic presser a week an experiment. pic.twitter.com/rMBvCQDjjb — Annie McDonough (@Annie_McDonough) October 3, 2023

To kick off his first “off-topic” press conference, Adams walked in to the song “Run This Town” featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Rihanna. What was supposed to be a funny moment turned into people criticizing and questioning him on social media.

City is in absolute disarray and he got entrance music https://t.co/GjoOi4pxlm — What’s The Move? (@TaqeeBond) October 3, 2023

if def jam vendetta dropped today, he'd find a way to be a character in it https://t.co/ezGIjshDRe — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) October 3, 2023

Half the city was under water and this man’s answer is THEME MUSIC?! 😂 https://t.co/87GKP02jwj — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) October 3, 2023

Eric Adams really walked into a press conference with theme music. NYC is not a real place. — Yonko Izz 🇯🇲 (@izzy_river) October 4, 2023

Adams has recently been under fire after his slow response to New York’s massive flood on Sept. 29. The mayor didn’t tell the city to shelter in place until the midday hours after the storm hit.