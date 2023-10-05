NFL player begs Taylor Swift not to come to upcoming game (video)

An NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles is imploring superstar singer Taylor Swift to skip the upcoming game when they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, who is dating the KC Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, has been a prominent fixture at the past two Chiefs games. The NFL had television cameras continually panning to Swift’s luxury suite during contests against the Bears and Jets. In the latter game, Swift invited many of her A-list buddies to join her high above the field, including Ryan Reynolds, BFF Blake Lively, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

Though the relationship is in its infancy, the Chiefs are nevertheless 2-0 with Swift at her boyfriend’s game, inspiring an Eagles player to playfully beg Swift to skip that game. The Chiefs play the Eagles on Nov. 20, 2023.

The Eagles’ five-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Darius Slay told Swift: “Taylor, do not come to the game, ’cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning,” Slay quipped on his ‘Big Play Slay’ podcast.

“Do not come to the game,” Slay repeated. Ironically, Swift grew up an Eagles fan, but her football allegiance has undoubtedly shifted since she got boo’d up with Kelce.

Taylor has tremendously impacted the NFL fanbase, television ratings, and Kelce’s social media following and jersey sales.

The NFL reported the Nielsen Ratings that the Chiefs vs. Jets contest peaked at 29 million viewers and averaged 27 million throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, Kelce has benefited from a popularity boon since getting with Taylor. His Instagram account skyrocketed by about 700K followers immediately after she was seen walking into the Bears’ game with Taylor. According to the NFL, his jersey sales also rose by an astronomical 400 percent that same week.

Nevertheless, Kelce has become a little wary and weary of the constant attention his relationship with Swift has attracted. He mentioned in his podcast “New Heights” — which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, who is also an NFL player with the Eagles — that he believes the NFL is “overdoing it” when it comes to using Swift to promote the game to a younger audience, particularly girls.