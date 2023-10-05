Sexyy Red is ‘heartbroken’ her sex tape was leaked online

Rapidly rising rapper Sexyy Red is devastated that someone orbiting her inner circle leaked images of her having sex to her own Instagram account for mass consumption.

The 25-year-old St. Louis native, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, feels violated and humiliated by this intrusion into her most intimate moments. The video in question has since been deleted from her two-million-strong IG account.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno [sic] me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s— like that,” the “SkeeYee” rapper wrote on her X account, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 5, 2023

Many fans were similarly outraged and are hurting for Sexyy Red.

“Literally said this the moment I saw it. n—– are very odd.. I’m sorry,” one person sympathized.

Another exclaimed righteously: “Stop f—–g Wit These Lame A– Clout Chasing N—- Fr ! I’m So Sorry That Happened To You Baby.”

A third person roared at whomever the perpetrator of this potential crime of revenge porn, “People are weird as s— trying to share your intimate moments. Press charges on their dirty a–. I would.”

“The women in the quotes calling her liar or saying she did it herself, as if revenge porn isn’t a thing,” added a fifth fan.