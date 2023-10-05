Diddy is a man who likes to party, but 50 Cent doesn’t want to be at any that he’s hosting.

Usually, when Diddy throws a party, all of the A-list celebrities come along and have a good time, and recently he brought everybody together for his latest album release. On the other hand, it looks like 50 Cent would rather stay at home and watch from a distance, because he doesn’t like what goes on at the parties.

During a recent performance, 50 Cent explained why he doesn’t go to Diddy’s special events.

“That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties, “50 Cent said. “N—- hug you from the front and the back at the same time, f— you talking about?

“Look, if you into that, you into that,” 50 Cent said. “I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just saying, this ain’t my motherf—— kind of party, it’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls’ bathroom when s— like that is going on.”

For years, 50 Cent has jokingly questioned Diddy’s sexuality, and in 2018 on “The Breakfast Club,” he responded to his statements.

“I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me,” Diddy said. “Y’all can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate? You know he loves me.”