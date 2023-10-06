Atlanta ‘officer’ handcuffs man, later gets arrested himself

An Atlanta man was arrested for impersonating a police officer and handcuffing a man who was involved in a car crash with his wife.

Police say that the incident happened on Sept. 1, when officers responded to a car accident. Officers discovered that the passenger, 47-year-old Samuel Smith, was handcuffed inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash. He was accused of being intoxicated at the time.

His wife, 42-year-old Patricia Smith, told police that an officer handcuffed her husband while they were at a nightclub. Police went to the club where they found the man accused of claiming to bean officer, and he was identified as 49-year-old Terrence Jacks.

Jacks was wearing a vest with a patch that said “police,” and had a Homeland Security special agent badge, a handgun, and a radio. Police also said his car had blue lights and police decals, and it was later discovered that he had a stolen a government license plate from a school bus attached to the car. He was charged on suspicion of impersonating a public officer or employee and was booked into the Fulton County Jail. The law enforcement equipment he had was also seized after his arrest.

Patricia Smith was determined to be at fault and was charged with driving while intoxicated, hit and run, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. Samuel Smith had an active warrant in Fulton County and was taken into custody.