Big Tigger shares what today’s hip-hop culture is missing

TV personality and DJ Big Tigger was present at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Oct. 3, to celebrate the musical culture as a whole.

Known as a popular host on BET’s legendary shows, “Rap City” and “106 & Park,” Big Tigg shared his thoughts on the direction hip-hop is going in regard to music, media and technology.

Big Tigger also shared his personal hip-hop commandment.

What is your hip-hop commandment?

That’s a good one. Thou shalt not be fraudulent. I just want people to, listen … We are all eating, and lots of people are subtracting from hip-hop. What are you adding back?

Who is taking away from hip-hop?

Lots of people. You should come in with the thought process that you leave hip-hop in a better place than when you entered, add on in some way.

Which direction would you like to see hip-hop go?

Just bigger and better, more creative and lucrative. Right now we are kind of behind the technology [test]. Technology is leading music in lots of different ways. I just want to see more people be themselves and stretch out and do what they want to do.

When it comes to blog culture, are blogs media?

They are; [it’s] a different type of media. Absolutely a type of media. I would like blogs to do their due diligence and have to be held to the same standards as mainstream media, like fact-checking. You can’t just throw somebody’s business out there without knowing if it’s actually true, but I mean it’s part of the game and again, I think everybody should just start to be better at whatever they’re doing.

Who are you looking forward to performing?

I’m looking forward to So So Def. I don’t know who else is performing, but shoutout to So So Def.

Any up-and-coming artists you are looking forward to seeing?

[Just], So So Def.