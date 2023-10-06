As October arrives, comes music’s biggest star affiliated with October. Here are some of the top releases for the week of Oct. 6.

Cel NoLackin recently stopped by rolling out to discuss his latest single “NoLackin Flow” and his career as a 16-year-old rap star. NoLackin said he now has to take his courses online because administrators at his school said he was becoming a “distraction” to other students. The Pennsylvania native punches in all of his verses in the studio off the top, but his lack of writing doesn’t take away from the quality of his flow or bars.

Drake dropped For All The Dogs, which features Teezo Touchdown, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty and Bad Bunny.

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist dropped VOIR DIRE, the collaboration album previously exclusively available online as an NFT. The project features MIKE and Vince Staples.

Tems released “Me & U.”

Wiz Khalifa released his mixtape KHALI SOBER.

ONE HOUSE is set to release the Eyes Up EP on Oct. 7.

The group also released “After Party” ahead of the EP.

Fresco Trey released “Not No Mo.”

Moffa released “PE$O.”

Omar Apollo released Live For Me, which features Daniel Caesar.

Luh Kel released “You the One.”

Jay Rock released “Ambition.”

ATL Jacob released “MF Problem.”

Pitbull released Trackhouse.

Matt B released “JOLENE.”