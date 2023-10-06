proclivity

New music Friday: Cel NoLackin, Drake, Earl Sweatshirt, Tems, Wiz Khalifa

A look at the top releases for the week of Oct. 6
New music Friday: Cel NoLackin, Drake, Earl Sweatshirt, Tems, Wiz Khalifa
Cel NoLackin (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

As October arrives, comes music’s biggest star affiliated with October. Here are some of the top releases for the week of Oct. 6.

Cel NoLackin recently stopped by rolling out to discuss his latest single “NoLackin Flow” and his career as a 16-year-old rap star. NoLackin said he now has to take his courses online because administrators at his school said he was becoming a “distraction” to other students. The Pennsylvania native punches in all of his verses in the studio off the top, but his lack of writing doesn’t take away from the quality of his flow or bars.


YouTube video

Drake dropped For All The Dogs, which features Teezo Touchdown, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty and Bad Bunny.

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist dropped VOIR DIRE, the collaboration album previously exclusively available online as an NFT. The project features MIKE and Vince Staples.


Tems released “Me & U.”

YouTube video

Wiz Khalifa released his mixtape KHALI SOBER.

ONE HOUSE is set to release the Eyes Up EP on Oct. 7.

YouTube video

The group also released “After Party” ahead of the EP.

YouTube video

Fresco Trey released “Not No Mo.”

YouTube video

Moffa released “PE$O.”

YouTube video

Omar Apollo released Live For Me, which features Daniel Caesar.

Luh Kel released “You the One.”

YouTube video

Jay Rock released “Ambition.”

YouTube video

ATL Jacob released “MF Problem.”

YouTube video

Pitbull released Trackhouse.

Matt B released “JOLENE.”

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS