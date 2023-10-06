French Footballer Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Obama As Most Influential Black Man: Survey

By Judy Jesoro Rotich

A recent survey conducted by a black lifestyle brand known as That Sister has revealed that the 24 year old French Footballer Kylian Mbappe is the most influential black man scoring higher than Obama.





The French national was rated at 93.18% in social media influence in a list dominated by other American personalities with over 98.9 million followers on Instagram and over 11.7 million Twitter followers according to the survey.

“Mbappe was found to have the highest Instagram engagement rate out of any celebrity on the list at 12.09%, and the second highest Twitter engagement rate, at 2.43%,” said the survey.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund on September 19, 2023 in Paris, France. 24 year old Mbappe overtakes former US President Obama as the most influential black man in a recent survey. SEBASTIAN FREJ/MB MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES.

“Barack Obama, former US President Barack Obama was ranked ninth with over 133.3 million Twitter followers, over 36.1 million followers on Instagram, and a social media influence score of 71.96 percent,” said the survey.

Zendaya, the 26-year-old American actress singer came in second whereas Khaby Lame, the Senegalese born TikToker featured third in the survey. Lame is also the most followed TikTok content creator in the world.

Mbappe, known for his sensational football skills became a superstar during the Fifa World Cup held in Qatar in 2022.Although France did not win the world cup that year, he made football history as the second-ever player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

“It is also worth noting this is well above the average engagement rate for any user on either platform, which is 0.98% for Instagram and 0.04% for Twitter,” said the survey.

The researchers used data to create a combined social media influence score for more than 20 of the most popular Black celebrities in the world.

According to the research, the overall score took into account the celebrities’ social media followers on Instagram and Twitter as well as the followers’ engagement rates on these platforms.

“Following this, Mbappe was found to have the highest Instagram engagement rate out of any celebrity on the list at 12.09%, and the second highest Twitter engagement rate, at 2.43%,” added the researchers.

