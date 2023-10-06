The highly anticipated finale of Hallmark Media’s ‘Crimson Hearts Collide’

Podcast listeners have been eagerly following Crimson Hearts Collide, Hallmark Media’s first-ever scripted podcast presented by Mahogany. The immersive audio series stars Malinda Williams, Keith D. Robinson, and Amanda Seales. The gripping, must-listen drama explores the complexities of friendship, family, love, and community all through the unique lens of Black culture and transports listeners to the romance and drama of their favorite Hallmark Mahogany movie.

Crimson Hearts Collide finale episode dropped yesterday, Thursday, October 5. Discover why the scripted podcast was included in Apple Podcast’s list of Top 50 Fiction titles. With each episode building on the last, the first seven episodes of the series can be streamed now, wherever you listen to podcasts.

In the finale episode, viewers will get the tea! Sonora’s family secrets will be revealed, and fans will get answers to their top questions: Did Zeke and Sonora’s friendship turn romantic? What happened to Sonora’s big partnership at the law firm? Did Kelsey lose her best friend to the farm?! What was the last gift Sonora’s uncle left for her in addition to her inheritance of the farm?

All eight episodes of Crimson Hearts Collide are available to stream now on all podcast platforms. Binge today and get ready for the finale on Thursday, October 5!

SYNOPSIS

As one of the top lawyers in New York City, Sonora Williams (Malinda Williams) is as driven as they come. On track to make a partner at her law firm and being one of the youngest to ever do so, she has little time for a personal life. One day she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything – Sonora has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Greenville, Alabama. For her entire life, growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her why did he not come for her?

In order to get the answers she seeks, Sonora must leave her best friend, Kelsey, in NYC (Amanda Seales) and close-knit community to travel to Greenville and meet the people who keep the farm running – including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers (Keith D. Robinson) who immediately captures her attention.