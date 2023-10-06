Jason Derulo slams sexual harassment lawsuit as ‘false, hurtful’

Jason Derulo has slammed the “completely false and hurtful” allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

Emaza Gibson has filed a complaint against the 34-year-old singer in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that he made “unconscionable sexual advances” and “maliciously” promised her success in the music business and now the “Talk Dirty” hitmaker has hit back at the claims in a video message.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless,” Derulo said in a clip on Instagram.

Gibson claims that she initially considered Derulo to be a “mentor [and] supervisor” after he reached out to her in 2021 with the promise of a record deal but alleged their relationship soured after she rejected his sexual advances.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking. I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing,” the 25-year-old aspiring singer told NBC News.

The woman claimed Derulo expected “sex in exchange for success” but she rejected his advances and eventually stopped communicating with him.

“I’m just trying to fight for what’s right, because what was done to me was not OK. And I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what I went through. They wasted my time. They promised me things. … ‘Forget the contract.’ That’s what I was told. But if I wasn’t going to do, if I wasn’t doing my part according to this contract, I would be in trouble. I would be held accountable,” she added.

In September 2022, Gibson was informed that her employment with Atlantic Records and Future History, Derulo’s label, had been terminated.

Her complaint alleges that she’s suffered from breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia and mood swings and she has sought mental health treatment after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gibson is suing for sexual harassment, breach of contract and illegal retaliatory termination.

“Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable. He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal,” Gibson’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.